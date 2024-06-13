Brokerages Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Target Price at $6.50

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Geron

Insider Activity at Geron

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

In related news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 132,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 870.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Price Performance

GERN opened at $5.09 on Monday. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.