Brokerages Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $24.30

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 over the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,792,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 892,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 518,995 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 213,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 103,937 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.06.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

