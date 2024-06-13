Brokerages Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) PT at $4.46

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.46.

CURV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Torrid by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Torrid by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $6.60 on Monday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $688.71 million, a PE ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. Torrid’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

