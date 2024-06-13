Brokerages Set Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target at $42.86

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on Vera Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $13,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $13,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,793,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,156,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 964.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 64,968 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 28.63, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.04. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.