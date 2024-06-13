Brokers Issue Forecasts for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

