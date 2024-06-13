Brokers Offer Predictions for Energy Fuels Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UUUU)

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Fuels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

UUUU opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $972.90 million, a P/E ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 1.65. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,013 shares of company stock valued at $48,050. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

