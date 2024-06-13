Brokers Set Expectations for The Lovesac Company’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Get Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lovesac in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. Lovesac has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $29.81.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.39%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lovesac news, CFO Keith R. Siegner acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $99,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $5,160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Lovesac by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lovesac by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 115,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,189,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

