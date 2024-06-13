Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Trading 3.1% Higher

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 47.79 and last traded at 46.84. Approximately 401,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 195,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at 45.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.02, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

