Brown Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,076,000 after acquiring an additional 128,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,775,000 after buying an additional 109,548 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 657,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,980,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BFAM opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,550 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

