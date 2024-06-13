Brown Capital Management LLC Has $40.23 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brown Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,585 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $40,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shopify Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.