Brown Capital Management LLC Has $82.26 Million Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 128.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify makes up approximately 1.2% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of DoubleVerify worth $82,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,712,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 190,786 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 164,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 64,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

