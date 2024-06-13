Brown Capital Management LLC Purchases 527,622 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,622 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Clearwater Analytics worth $70,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,387,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 221,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,450,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,338 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,551,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,143,079 shares of company stock worth $140,833,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWAN. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

