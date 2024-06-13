Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 206,055 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,727,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,055 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for 4.5% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $297,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000.
GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.
Shares of GWRE stock opened at $135.25 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.13. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,040.30 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
