Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 22,383 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,383 shares during the quarter. nCino comprises about 2.0% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 3.55% of nCino worth $135,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get nCino alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCNO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 177,799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of nCino stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.84, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $172,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,946.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $172,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,946.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $375,894.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,159,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,894,781.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.