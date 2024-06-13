Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after purchasing an additional 325,808 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $648,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,446,000 after acquiring an additional 241,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $83.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.