Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $201.11 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.54 and a 52 week high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Profile



MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

