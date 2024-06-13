Brown Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,554,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643,835 shares during the period. Q2 accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $110,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Q2 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $36,633.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,739,675.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at $25,739,675.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,465,773.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,684 shares of company stock worth $5,324,685. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of QTWO opened at $60.31 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

