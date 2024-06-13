Brown Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Equifax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Equifax by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Equifax by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $243.70 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

