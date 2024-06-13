Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,808,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,018 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $44,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

