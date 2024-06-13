Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Has $16.02 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC owned 1.25% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.