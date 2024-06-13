Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Stocks with Unusual Call Option Activity and High Buying Volume
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Gap’s Jump Justified? Yes, and There’s More to Come
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- AI Market to Hit $1.8 Trillion by 2030: 5 Key Stock Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.