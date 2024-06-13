Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 237,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,204,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 184,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 92,078 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 319,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 98,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

