Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

