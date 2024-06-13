Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,803 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

