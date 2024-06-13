Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446,322 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $75,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

