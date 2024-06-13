Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Sells 11,920 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.66 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.