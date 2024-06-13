Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Sells 23,262 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC cut its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,262 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,195,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,807,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after buying an additional 688,580 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after buying an additional 541,148 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,947,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,013,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

