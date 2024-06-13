Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $184.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.99 and a 200 day moving average of $181.13.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

