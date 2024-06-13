Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $110.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $437.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

