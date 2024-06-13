Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $178.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $178,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,468,000 after buying an additional 47,688 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,738,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $266.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $268.21. The company has a market capitalization of $400.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

