Bulldog Investors LLP Takes Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $7,081,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $1,361,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 339,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,758,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,833,000 after acquiring an additional 62,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 38,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 276,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cannae

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,367 shares in the company, valued at $7,377,920.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,367 shares in the company, valued at $7,377,920.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $474,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,829.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,112. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Stock Up 0.7 %

CNNE opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cannae’s payout ratio is -8.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

