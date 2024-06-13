Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Trading Up 9.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.67. 7,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 19,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

Specifically, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 3,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,828. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,828. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,435.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,727,925.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,730 shares of company stock worth $587,321. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

