Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $21,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Get Our Latest Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.