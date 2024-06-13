Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.10 Per Share

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cake Box Stock Performance

Shares of CBOX opened at GBX 170 ($2.16) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,545.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cake Box has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 190 ($2.42).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Wednesday.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

