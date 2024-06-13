Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNQ opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

