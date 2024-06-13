Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,344,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,011,765,000 after purchasing an additional 684,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,813,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,343,849,000 after acquiring an additional 714,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,340,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,146,000 after acquiring an additional 250,256 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,675,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,655,085,000 after acquiring an additional 113,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,483,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,640,421,000 after acquiring an additional 94,011 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

