Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 166.8% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cango Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of CANG stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Cango has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.84 million, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cango

About Cango

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cango stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango Inc. ( NYSE:CANG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Cango at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

