Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Director Willy Kruh Sells 3,738 Shares

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Free Report) Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CGC opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $578.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 197.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.6% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

