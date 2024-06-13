Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.52% from the stock’s previous close.

CLSK has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

CleanSpark Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,350 shares of company stock worth $17,486,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

