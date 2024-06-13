Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) to “Strong-Buy”

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTDR. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $913.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.79. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $604,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

