Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Akero Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Akero Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.68) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.01). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.87) per share.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -0.31. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90).

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $319,100. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,750,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,113,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,652,000.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

