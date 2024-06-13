Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Shares Up 14.3%

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 199.50 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 196 ($2.50). 453,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 213,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.18).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 175 ($2.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.03, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a GBX 43 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 25.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

