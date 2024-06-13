Capstone Copper Corp. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (TSE:CS)

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a report released on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CS. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.80.

CS opened at C$9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.87. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.

In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,600 shares of company stock worth $2,270,813. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

