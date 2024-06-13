Cara Therapeutics’ (CARA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

