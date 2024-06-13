Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.79. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.