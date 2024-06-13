Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Caribbean Utilities Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUPUF opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

Caribbean Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Caribbean Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Caribbean Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.75%.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

