Carmen Jeffrey Del Sells 7,541 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

