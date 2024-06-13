Casper Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.24 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $305.47 million and $10.24 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,676,036,007 coins and its circulating supply is 12,081,022,166 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,675,414,391 with 12,080,429,728 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02580996 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $10,233,378.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

