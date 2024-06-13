Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

CPCAY stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Cathay Pacific Airways Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.2549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

