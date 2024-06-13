Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider William Hames Buys 31,273 Shares

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) insider William Hames bought 31,273 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.45 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of A$139,164.85 ($92,162.15).

Cedar Woods Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.08.

Cedar Woods Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 24th. Cedar Woods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

